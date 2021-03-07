Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast turned into drive-in event

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - It may have been different this year, but the purpose did not change.
“Unity, Now More Than Ever” was the theme for this year’s Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast.
For safety purposes, the breakfast was turned into a drive-in event with some featured speakers like Senator Raphael Warnock and President Joe Biden speaking virtually.
Other speakers said it was important for them to be in Selma despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to honor and remember the civil rights icons who risk their lives who for a better today.
“I believe that the lesson from those foot soldiers is as relevant today as it was when they had the courage to march across that bridge,” Representative Terri Sewell, D-Dist. 7, said.
The demonstration done on the Edmund Pettus Bridge 56 years ago not only serves as history, but it serves as a charge to current and next generations to use their voices as influencers.
“We charge them the same way our lives are being charged to get involved, get involved in your community for the uplifting of your community,” Abayoni Goodall.
Foot soldier Betty Boynton made the challenge to never let the movement die.
“We want them to stand up vote and protest if they have too,” Boynton said.
Although many people could not physically march across the bridge together this year, a slow ride across the bridge was done after the breakfast.
