Temperatures are warming up!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. It’s hard to believe we’ll be comfortably warm in just a handful of hours, let alone pushing 80 degrees in the near future...
After this cold start, temperatures will warm nicely into the middle and upper 60s under abundant sunshine.
Tonight, temperatures will drop back into the 30s, so patchy frost is possible once again. Pets need to come inside again tonight and plants need to be covered.
Then, tomorrow, highs will move into the 70s for almost everyone. The warm-up doesn’t stop there, however! We’ll quickly warm through the 70s and land in the 80s by the end of the workweek.
During this time, rain chances are nonexistent. By next weekend, we’ll be watching another system approach, but overall rain chances still look low on Saturday.
