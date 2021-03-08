ASU seeks votes in Home Depot’s ‘Retool Your School’ competition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University needs your vote to make some much-needed improvements on campus.
ASU along with 61 other Historically Black Colleges and Universities are competing to receive one of 30 grants from Home Depot. The grant money ranges from $20,000 to $75,000 per school
The competition is called “Retool your School”. Since Home Depot started this program in 2009, it has provided more than 117 sustainable campus improvement grants for 87 percent of the nation’s HBCUs.
Find out more about the “Retool your School” here.
Alabama State University actually won the $50,000 award back in 2017. It used the money to make improvements to its student health center by installing new cabinets, fresh paint and new ceiling tiles. The grant provided all the supplies needed to update the facility and volunteers did all the work.
You can help Alabama State University land one of the grants again. All you have to do is vote online here.
You can vote as many times as you want, and you can even vote through social media. Just use the hashtag #ASU_RYS21.
