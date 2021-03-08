Dr. Zeb King, beloved Montgomery veterinarian, dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beloved Montgomery veterinarian and regular guest on WSFA 12 News’ Alabama Live! show died last week.
Dr. Zeb King. King, 41, spent his 15-year career as a veterinarian at Taylor Crossing Animal Hospital.
Taylor Crossing Animal Hospital shared news of King’s death on its Facebook page. The post shared the sadness of his death not just for his colleagues but for the community.
“For those of you that knew Dr. King and called him a friend or trusted him with your pet’s care, please know that you are also in our thoughts,” the post said.
King attended Auburn University for both undergrad and veterinarian school.
King, according to his family, was also a real estate developer, developing The Oaks located adjacent to The Waters. He also owned Froggy Bottoms and multiple other businesses.
In his spare time, King was a cattle and goat farmer.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.
