The ‘Driving Force’ behind a local golf organization’s Saturday attire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you looked around the golf course at Gateway Park on Saturday, you probably noticed a trend.
The Driving Force Women’s Golf Association, the first Black women’s golf organization in Alabama, made a sea of red on the green as they kicked off their season honoring an infamous Tiger Woods tradition.
“You know, we all as golfers have been influenced by Tiger, and so the recent accident, of course, we were all touched by that accident. So, we decided for our kickoff scramble, the ladies would wear his signature red and black,” said Kim Davis, DFWGA Charter Member.
Davis said wearing the colors gave the ladies a more personal way to show their support for Woods.
“This is special for us. Just a tribute to let him know we’re thinking about him, praying for him, and wishing him the very best,” said Davis. “And quite frankly, many of us probably would not play if it weren’t for Tiger Woods, and so because of him we’re out here playing, and because of him we want him to know a big thank you for all that he does to this and for this great game.”
The ladies also plan to send Tiger a signed card, which will hopefully keep the golfing great motivated.
“We hope he’ll come back, but if he doesn’t, he’s left us with lasting memories, and we all want to play like Tiger,” said Davis.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.