Drugs in child’s backpack lead to prison for Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man will spend the next six years in federal prison after being convicted on charges that stemmed from the discovery of drugs in a 5-year-old girl’s backpack. That’s according to Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart for the Middle District of Alabama.
Tawasaki Leonorda Williams, 35, was arrested by the Montgomery Police Department after his vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in Feb. 2020, according to court documents.
Williams and the child were removed from the vehicle and a K9 unit conducted a free-air search around the vehicle, giving law enforcement a positive alert that narcotics were inside the vehicle.
Police searched the car and found a pistol under the driver’s seat and a “substantial” amount of drugs. Inside a backpack that had been sitting beside the child, officers found drugs, including powder cocaine and numerous hydrocodone pills, as well as $2,400 in cash.
During a pat down on Williams, officers also found methamphetamine in his pockets, the documents stated.
In July, officers went to his home with a related arrest warrant. Officers noted that he was slow to respond to the door and that they could hear the sound of flushing or water running inside.
Officers entered the house and found more guns and drugs, as well as multiple children, according to the documents.
Williams pleaded guilty in November to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Williams, who has multiple previous felony convictions and is prohibited from having a firearm, was sentenced to 75 months, or just over six years, in prison in late February as a result of his conviction.
