Entirely dry and warming on up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another frosty morning will give way to entirely sunny skies with afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s as we kick off the new workweek. Similar to the past couple of days, temperatures will fall quickly this evening once we lose the sunlight.
We’re heading right back down into the 30s tonight under clear skies, but frost potential is a bit lower.
For the remainder of the 7-day forecast we’ll have partly cloudy skies as opposed to sunny skies. So instead of 100% blue skies, there will be a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon Tuesday through Sunday.
The bigger story will be temperatures...
After reaching the lower 70s again on Tuesday, we’re heading for the upper 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas could very well touch 80 degrees on Thursday.
For Friday and the upcoming weekend, temperatures won’t just touch 80 degrees; they will head into the 80s for the entirety of Central Alabama!
Rain chances are non-existent during the workweek with a ridge of high pressure remaining anchored just to our east. By next weekend, though, we’ll be watching a system approach from the west.
Even as that occurs, rain chances continue to get pushed back as the actual arrival of that system here in Alabama looks to hold off until Sunday night and Monday.
That is the next legitimate chance of rain in what will be a remarkably dry stretch of weather for March standards.
