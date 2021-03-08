Harris delivers remarks to Brown Chapel AME Church on 56 anniversary of Bloody Sunday

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered remarks virtually to Brown Chapel AME Church on the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
During Harris’ remarks, she recalled when she was at the church three years ago
“Three years ago, I spoke from your pulpit. I was there in the pews last year when I joined Congressman John Lewis on his annual civil rights pilgrimage,” Harris said. “I was with him on what would be his final walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. And I will hold that memory forever in my heart.”
Harris’ remarks were pre-recorded.
“I am sorry we couldn’t gather together in Selma this year. And I am sorry Congressman Lewis is no longer with us. I know we will all mourn and miss him every day,” she added.
Earlier Sunday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that directs federal agencies to take a series of steps to promote voting access.
“Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted,” Biden said in his remarks to Sunday’s Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast before signing the order. “If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide. Let the people vote.”
Harris said they’re urging the Senate to pass the For the People Act.
“We urge the Senate to follow the House’s lead and pass the For the People Act, which includes measures like automatic voter registration that will help expand voting rights,” Harris said.
“The American people want to vote. Have a right to vote. In fact, in the last election, more Americans voted than ever before,” Harris added.
The annual Bridge Cross Jubilee in Selma, “Beyond the Bridge: People Power, Political Power, Economic Power,” took place this weekend. Many of this year’s events were virtual due to the ongoing health pandemic.
