Man dead after Sunday shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to the 700 block of Woodrow Street around 11 p.m. after a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Rodrickus Barnett who had been shot. He was pronounced dead.
Coleman says the circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Police ask anyone with information related to this homicide to call the secret witness line at 625-4000, MPD at 625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
