Montgomery man with 100+ pending charges now accused of firing into vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with firing a gun into an occupied vehicle, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Da’Montez Franklin, 19, is accused of firing into a vehicle on the night of Dec. 20 in the 4300 block of South Court Street.
He was arrested Friday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
In addition to the shooting charge, the jail lists him as being held on 82 charges of breaking and entering of a vehicle as well as 27 charges of theft to varying degrees.
WSFA 12 News previously reported on the three arrests that resulted in many of those charges back in 2019.
As for the latest charge, jail records indicate Franklin’s bond on the shooting into an occupied vehicle comes with a $30,000 bond.
