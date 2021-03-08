Reward offered for information on missing Tuskegee man

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A reward is now being offered for information that helps police find a Tuskegee man who went missing nearly two weeks ago.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said Monday that a $1,000 reward is being offered in the case of Marquez Duncan Jr., who was last seen by friends at his home on Feb. 23.
Duncan, 22, is six feet tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing black gym shorts.
Family members said it’s out of his character for “Quez” to leave for long periods of time without communicating with his mother, father or friends.
They’re pleading with the public, asking anyone with information on his disappearance to come forward.
If you have information, please immediately call the Tuskegee Police Department at 334-727-0200 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Additional photos of Marquez Duncan Jr. are shown below.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.