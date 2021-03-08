Staying dry and warming up this week!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a frosty morning in the low and mid 30s, sunshine will continue to dominate the forecast and help send afternoon temperatures into the lower 70s. Not a bad way to kick off the new workweek, right? Well... if you like this forecast, we have even more of it to go around for the rest of the upcoming week! Similar to the past couple of days, temperatures will fall quickly this evening once the sun sets, but afternoon will warm up really effectively.
We’re heading right back down into the 30s tonight under clear skies, but frost potential is a bit lower with a forecast low in the mid/upper 30s areawide.
For the remainder of the 7-day forecast we’ll have partly cloudy skies as opposed to sunny skies. So instead of 100% blue skies, there will be a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon Tuesday through Sunday. Still not bad!
The bigger story will be temperatures...
After reaching the lower 70s again on Tuesday, we’re heading for the upper 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas could very well touch 80 degrees on Thursday.
For Friday and the upcoming weekend, temperatures won’t just touch 80 degrees; they will head into the lower 80s for the entirety of Central Alabama!
Rain chances are non-existent over the course of the workweek with a ridge of high pressure remaining anchored to our east. By next weekend, though, we’ll be watching a system approach from the west.
Even as that occurs, rain chances continue to get pushed back as the actual arrival of that system here in Alabama looks to hold off until Sunday night and Monday now.
That is the only legitimate chance of rain in the forecast in what will continue to be a remarkably dry stretch of weather here in what is typically our wettest month of the year.
