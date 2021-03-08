Staying dry and warming up this week!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a frosty morning in the low and mid 30s, sunshine will continue to dominate the forecast and help send afternoon temperatures into the lower 70s. Not a bad way to kick off the new workweek, right? Well... if you like this forecast, we have even more of it to go around for the rest of the upcoming week! Similar to the past couple of days, temperatures will fall quickly this evening once the sun sets, but afternoon will warm up really effectively.