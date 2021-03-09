Alabama to target vaccinations in at least 24 rural counties with national guard help

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More details are being released about plans to deploy members of the Alabama National Guard to support the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
The news was first announced during a news conference with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris on Friday, though details were unclear.
Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office confirmed she will deploy guardsmen to at least 24 rural counties to set up mobile vaccination sites, and that those teams will begin rotating through each county starting on March 23.
The locations of the mobile vaccination sites are still being determined, but Ivey’s office said that information will be released as soon as it’s available.
“As we continue ramping up our vaccine distribution efforts, the guardsmen will play a critical role in reaching folks in rural areas of Alabama. We want to use every tool in our toolkit so that we can get COVID-19 behind us once and for all,” the governor said.
The ALNG has the capabilities to deploy two 55-person mobile vaccination teams. Combined, those teams can then administer up to 8,000 vaccine doses per week.
“Please take advantage of this resource if you are able, but I continue urging patience as we continue working to get our hands on more supplies from the federal government,” the governor explained. “Folks, we can have hope, because, finally, we can see the end of COVID-19.”
The ALNG will work closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health and each county’s local emergency management agency, along with support from local law enforcement as part of this process.
