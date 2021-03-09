Alabama Senate votes down gambling, lottery bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Senate has voted down a bill that would have given residents a chance to vote on expanding gambling and establishing a lottery in the state.
The legislation needed 21 votes to pass the chamber and move to the House but failed on a vote of 19-13.
The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Del Marsh, previously said he had the votes to pass it out of the Senate, but it fell short by two votes Tuesday afternoon.
Marsh has indicated he’s not prepared to let the legislation die and was expected to speak to members of the media later in the afternoon.
“We’ve been working with senators and House members to try to come up with something that people are comfortable with, and the governor’s staff,” Marsh said Monday afternoon. “I’ve worked with all of them. The time is due that we address this issue once for all to try to control gaming in the state and for the state to reap the benefits of it when it’s already going on.”
Marsh made that statement just after a lawsuit was filed against him claiming he’d been bribed to create the legislation. He has called the allegations against him a “flat out lie.”
Alabamians last got the opportunity to vote on whether to allow a lottery in 1999 when it was pushed by then-Gov. Don Siegleman as a way of funding education. Voters opted to reject the referendum.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.