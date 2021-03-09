Gas prices continue climbing in Alabama, beyond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians are finding that a stop to fill their gas tank is doing more to drain their wallet in recent days.
According to AAA, the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has risen considerably in the last month with Alabama residents now paying an average of $2.54 per gallon.
While still below the national average of $2.79, motor vehicle fuel is costing the state’s residents more than 35 extra cents per gallon in the just last month.
“With refinery utilization at a record low, gasoline supplies tightening, demand modestly increasing and crude prices on the rise, cheap prices are in the rear view mirror for the immediate future,” AAA reported, adding that Alabama isn’t alone.
Every state has seen its average fuel cost increase by double-digits since February.
A year ago, as the pandemic was just making itself known in Alabama, the price for a gallon fell to an average of $2.11 and stayed in that range through February when it was $2.22.
Alabama and much of the South continues to see lower average fuel costs compared to the rest of the nation. California, for example, is leading the nation with the highest average at $3.76 per gallon while Mississippi is the cheapest at $2.44.
Currently, northern Alabama’s Etowah county pumps gas for the cheapest average cost at $2.48 while poorer Black Belt counties like Lowndes and Macon are being squeezed the most at nearly $2.71 per gallon.
Despite the rise, prices are still down considerably from the 2008 economic crisis when Alabamians filled up at an all time high $4.05 per gallon.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.