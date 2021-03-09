Injured man walks into Montgomery hospital after shooting

By WSFA Staff | March 9, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST - Updated March 9 at 8:50 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An injured man walked into a Montgomery hospital Monday night after a shooting, police confirmed.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to a local hospital around 10:30 p.m. after a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, officers talked with a man who had non-life threatening injuries from a shooting.

Coleman says officers determined that the shooting happened in the 2200 block of East South Boulevard.

No arrests have been made.

