Injured man walks into Montgomery hospital after shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An injured man walked into a Montgomery hospital Monday night after a shooting, police confirmed.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to a local hospital around 10:30 p.m. after a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, officers talked with a man who had non-life threatening injuries from a shooting.
Coleman says officers determined that the shooting happened in the 2200 block of East South Boulevard.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.