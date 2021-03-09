Memorial service planned for veterinarian Dr. Zeb King

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a popular Montgomery veterinarian who died last week.
Taylor Crossing Animal Hospital said a memorial service will be held for Dr. Zeb King Friday at 6 p.m. at The Church of the Highlands, located at 4255 Taylor Road in Montgomery.
Those seeking to send flowers can do so by sending them to Jeffcoat Funeral Home in Tallassee. Donations can also be made in King’s memory to Not One More Vet, an organization dedicated to helping veterinarians in crisis.
The veterinary clinic posted to social media that it “has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our clients and community” and said it would be closed Friday afternoon in order for its team to attend King’s funeral.
King was a regular to WSFA 12 News viewers, answering pet questions through the Alabama Live! Pet Vet segments that air weekly with different veterinarians from around the area.
