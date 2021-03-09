Montgomery ministry using chicken campaign to further mission

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Ministry supporting addicts and former inmates is raising money to expand with a chicken sandwich campaign.
Shoot for Life Sober Living provides safe housing, education, healthcare, and a liveable wage for addicts in recovery and people exiting prison. After recently receiving a donation of chicken patties, SLF came up with the “Bird with the Word” campaign.
This year in America, 10 million people will get diagnosed with Substance Abuse Disorder. In honor of those 10 million, SFL aims to sell 10,000 chicken sandwiches.
After the chicken sandwiches are purchased, they will be given away to those in need, according to SFL. Every dollar from the campaign will go to further the ministry’s mission.
To donate and keep up with the giveaway locations, visit this website: https://www.sflsoberliving.org/birdwiththewordevent.
So far, sandwiches have been donated across several states. The ministry hopes to be able to get people from across the country involved.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.