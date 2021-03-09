Montgomery police respond to accident at Koch Foods

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department was called to Koch Foods early Tuesday morning due to an accident.
Police confirmed there was an “industrial accident” around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of West Boulevard.
MPD doesn’t release the names of businesses where incidents occur, but Koch Foods is located at 3500 West Boulevard.
Police didn’t release any other information about the accident.
Koch Foods is a poultry processor.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to the company for more information.
