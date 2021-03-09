Montgomery VA vaccine clinic set for Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Veterans who need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 can take part in a walk-in vaccination clinic in Montgomery Wednesday.
The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, or CAVHCS, is holding a clinic March 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Montgomery VA clinic off Chantilly Parkway.
No appointment is necessary and enrolled and eligible veterans from Alabama and Georgia are encouraged to attend.
Those eligible must be a veteran who is 55 or older. Those who are frontline essential workers and are enrolled and eligible for VA care can also receive the vaccine.
Frontline essential workers include but are not limited to:
• Firefighters
• Police officers
• Corrections officers
• Food and agricultural workers
• United States Postal Service workers
• Manufacturing workers
• Grocery store workers
• Public transit workers
• Educational sectors such as teachers, support staff and daycare workers
CAVHCS cautions that there are limited daily vaccine doses and you may be scheduled for a later date if the daily vaccination capacity is reached. You may still choose to schedule an appointment. No previously scheduled appointments will be canceled. Appointment availability is subject to the availability of vaccines.
Here is what you need to know before participating in the walk-in clinic.
-Due to the high demand for the vaccine, you may experience long lines and prolonged wait times. We ask for your patience as we work to ensure that all of our enrolled Veterans are taken care of.
-Proper masking over your nose and mouth is required and we ask that you practice social distancing.
-The vaccine is administered in two doses for maximum effectiveness; you will receive a second appointment time before leaving the clinic. The second dose of the vaccine is approximately 28 days after the first dose at the same location.
-Photo identification and/or VA identification are required at the time of check-in.
Veterans may still choose to schedule an appointment and previously scheduled appointments will not be canceled. If you are a frontline essential worker or are 55 years or older, please call CAVHCS at 866-601-1079 to schedule a vaccination.
You must be enrolled and eligible for VA Health Care to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. If you’re not currently receiving health care through VA, find out if you’re eligible and apply now at this link https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/.
The clinic is located at 8105 Veterans Way in Montgomery.
