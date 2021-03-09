Plenty of 80s, probable warmest day of 2021 on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another chilly start in the upper 30s will give way to a pleasantly warm afternoon in the lower to middle 70s. The only difference between today and yesterday is that our sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as opposed completely sunny.
That will actually be the case each day through the upcoming weekend. So instead of 100% blue skies like we’ve been accustomed to lately, there will be a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon through Sunday.
Most days will likely feature more sun than clouds overall, though. The bigger story will be temperatures...
After reaching the lower to middle 70s again today, we’re heading for the upper 70s on Wednesday. Then it’s full steam ahead for highs in the 80s!
Highs will be at or above the 80-degree mark Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday across all of Central Alabama! For perspective, our average highs this time of year are in the upper 60s to around 70.
Rain chances are still non-existent through Sunday with a ridge of high pressure remaining anchored to our east. By the end of the day Sunday, though, a system will begin approaching the Alabama state line from the west.
That will provide us with a chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm late Sunday night into Monday. It isn’t set in stone that we will see rain at that time quite yet as some forecast models indicate the best rain chances may hold off until Monday night and beyond.
No matter when the highest rain chances may set up, it does look like the pattern becomes more active heading into next week.
There are also signs that some strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms may materialize into next week depending on how exactly the system -- or systems -- end up evolving.
Regardless of all of that, the unusually dry stretch of weather in what is typically our wettest month of the year will continue for several more days.
