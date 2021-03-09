School employee charged with engaging in sex act with student in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Auburn Monday after a complaint of inappropriate contact with a teen.
Willie Hutchinson, 53, of Auburn is charged with two counts of school employee engaging in a sex act with student under the age of 19.
Upon receiving the complaint, Hutchinson was developed as a suspect after further investigation. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $60,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
