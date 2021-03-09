School employee charged with engaging in sex act with student in Auburn

School employee charged with engaging in sex act with student in Auburn
School employee charged with inappropriate sex act with student in Auburn (Source: City of Auburn)
By Olivia Gunn | March 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 8:32 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Auburn Monday after a complaint of inappropriate contact with a teen.

Willie Hutchinson, 53, of Auburn is charged with two counts of school employee engaging in a sex act with student under the age of 19.

Upon receiving the complaint, Hutchinson was developed as a suspect after further investigation. He was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $60,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.