Son of slain Alabama preacher arrested in Texas

BUTLER, Ala. (AP) - The son of a slain Alabama preacher has been arrested on a murder charge in the killing of his father.
The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office says Shannon Xavier Pearson was arrested Monday by federal marshals in Plano, Texas. A news release says he’s being held on a cash bond of $1 million in the shooting death of his father, the Rev. Tim Pearson.
The 25-year-old man also is charged with trying to kill his mother, who was seriously injured.
Deputies were called about the shooting around midnight on Jan. 8. The sheriff’s office says a woman who surrendered on the day of the shooting also is charged.
