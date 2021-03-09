Tallassee man charged after girlfriend beaten, vehicle taken

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallassee man is facing felony charges after court records say he beat and robbed his girlfriend.
Kragius Ryan Scott, 39, is charged with robbery first degree and domestic violence first degree.
According to an arrest affidavit, the incident happened Saturday around 11 p.m. at a home in the Pike Road area. Scott is accused of beating his girlfriend in the head with a pistol before stealing her vehicle.
As a result of the attack, court records say the victim had an orbital fracture, laceration to the forehead, two black eyes and missing teeth.
