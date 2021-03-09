Troy wins Sun Belt women’s championship, returning to NCAA Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSFA) - Troy’s women’s basketball team is heading back to the NCAA Tournament after taking down Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
The Trojans beat the Ragin’ Cajuns 73-65 at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Monday’s victory cements their return to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament for the third time since 2016. It will be the Trojans’ fourth overall NCAA Tournament appearance and third as the Sun Belt Conference representative.
Jasmine Robinson helped seal the win with a game-high 17 points.
She wasn’t the only dominant player. Alexus Dye scored 11 points along with 14 rebounds while Felmas Koranga made 12 points.
Troy improved to 3-0 all-time in the Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game. Two of those victories were over Louisiana. Troy is now 22-5 in the season.
