We’re getting warmer...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for another comfortably warm and sunny afternoon... we saw temperatures easily climb into the lower 70s yesterday, and today looks very similar. Highs in the low and mid 70s are expected once again under an abundant amount of sunshine. A few clouds start to build in later today, and that trend will continue through the rest of the workweek and the upcoming weekend, but know that most days will likely feature more sun than clouds overall, though.