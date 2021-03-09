We’re getting warmer...

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for another comfortably warm and sunny afternoon... we saw temperatures easily climb into the lower 70s yesterday, and today looks very similar. Highs in the low and mid 70s are expected once again under an abundant amount of sunshine. A few clouds start to build in later today, and that trend will continue through the rest of the workweek and the upcoming weekend, but know that most days will likely feature more sun than clouds overall, though.
While not cloud cover, you may notice a hazy, milky or smoky look to the sky today - that is smoke from both prescribed and not prescribed burns across the Deep South. The smoke is lowering air quality to poor and even unhealthy in East Alabama, which means you should limit your time outdoors, especially if you fall under the “sensitive groups” category.
After reaching the lower to middle 70s again today, we’re heading for the upper 70s on Wednesday. Then it’s full steam ahead for highs in the 80s!
Highs will be at or above the 80-degree mark Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday across all of Central Alabama! For perspective, our average highs this time of year are in the upper 60s to around 70.
Rain chances are still non-existent through Sunday with a ridge of high pressure remaining anchored to our east. By the end of the day Sunday, though, a system will begin approaching the Alabama state line from the west.
That will provide us with a chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm late Sunday night into Monday. It isn’t set in stone that we will see rain at that time quite yet as some forecast models indicate the best rain chances may hold off until Monday night and beyond.
No matter when the highest rain chances may set up, it does look like the pattern becomes more active heading into next week.
There are also signs that some strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms may materialize into next week depending on how exactly the system -- or systems -- end up evolving.
Regardless of all of that, the unusually dry stretch of weather in what is typically our wettest month of the year will continue for several more days.
