CDC gathering information on COVID-19 vaccine hesitance in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in Alabama to learn more about why some residents are hesitant about taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
The five-member team will head to the Black Belt region, starting in Macon County, to talk to residents and health care workers.
They hope to gather information on how to change attitudes toward the virus, especially in Black communities.
According to Sate Health Officer Scott Harris, the goal is to earn the trust of those who are against taking the vaccine.
“And we’re really just trying to convince them what we already believe, which is this is a safe and effective vaccine and it’s really good, good for you if you take it because COVID is, you know, really a bad thing to get. So if we can convince these people who are trusted voices then they can do the hard work of actually communicating to people, you know, at the community level,” Harris said.
The CDC team is expected to be in the state for the next three weeks.
