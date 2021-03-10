Construction continues on Baptist East postpartum expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Work continues on the expansion of the postpartum wing of Baptist Medical Center East.
Wednesday, construction crews put the final structural beam into place.
According to Baptist Health, the expansion will feature a 26 bed state-of-the-art unit that will be used to serve postpartum patients. The rooms will be twice the size of current postpartum rooms and will have the latest medical technology and high-quality amenities.
Hospital leaders say they are excited about what they will be able to do for women in the River Region.
“This project that we’re looking at today is just further evidence of Baptist East and Baptist health’s commitment to women’s and children’s health care is something that we vastly need to prepare for in our community,” Greg McClellan Chair of the Baptist East Board of Directors said.
The project is expected to be completed later this year.
