Hotel job fair in downtown Montgomery on Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ascent Hospitality will host a career fair on Wednesday.
The fair will be in the MLK Ballroom at the DoubleTree hotel at 120 Madison Ave. in downtown Montgomery. It will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday.
Organizers say the fair will cover all hotel positions, including font desk, housekeeping, restaurant, bar, room service, sales, management engineering and maintenance. There are full-time and part-time positions available.
Qualified candidates will be offered positions on the spot, organizers say.
Masks will be required in all jobs.
There will be representatives from the DoubleTree Hotel, Hampton Inn & Suites, SpringHill Suites, the Fairfield Inn & Suites and Hampton Inn near the airport, and a new Starbucks location downtown.
Jobs may include medical, dental and vision benefits, as well as hotel discounts.
You my also search openings at www.Ascent-Hospitality.com/Career.
Parking is free.
