Medical marijuana bill gets public hearing in Alabama House

Medical marijuana bill gets public hearing in Alabama House
Alabama lawmakers are holding a public hearing on medical marijuana legislation.
By Associated Press | March 10, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST - Updated March 10 at 11:31 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are holding a public hearing on medical marijuana legislation.

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public hearing on the Senate-passed bill on Wednesday afternoon.

The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana, in forms such as gels or tablets, for medical use from licensed dispensaries.

The Alabama Senate approved the bill by a 21-8 vote last month.

However, the House of Representatives has previously been more skeptical of medical marijuana proposals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.