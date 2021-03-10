Medical marijuana bill gets public hearing in Alabama House

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are holding a public hearing on medical marijuana legislation.
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public hearing on the Senate-passed bill on Wednesday afternoon.
The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana, in forms such as gels or tablets, for medical use from licensed dispensaries.
The Alabama Senate approved the bill by a 21-8 vote last month.
However, the House of Representatives has previously been more skeptical of medical marijuana proposals.
