Montgomery man dies in single-vehicle crash in Bullock County

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash in Bullock County has claimed the life of a man.
60-year-old Willie Frank Lewis of Montgomery was killed when the 1995 Toyota Camry he was driving left the road and hit a ditch Tuesday night.
The crash occurred on Ala. Hwy. 223 just south of Union Springs in Bullock County at approximately 8:10 p.m.
Lewis was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.
