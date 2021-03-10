Montgomery Public Schools prepare for student’s return

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After returning to virtual learning in February, Montgomery Public Schools is preparing to welcome students back to the classroom.
According to MPS, students will return to school on April 5. The school system asked parents to fill out commitment forms, deciding if their child would continue virtually or in-person. So far, 15,000 forms have been filled out, and nearly 7,000 students will be returning.
Here is what the next few weeks will look like:
- March 8th: MPS employees who were not teachers or paraprofessionals reported back to work to prepare buildings for students and data for the fourth nine weeks.
- March 15th through 19th: Schools will collect MPS devices so they can be sanitized. Information will also be uploaded to them for students to take state assessment tests in April.
- March 22nd through 26th: Spring Break.
- March 29th: Staff returns while students will continue virtually through April 2.
- April 5: Students who have signed their commitment forms to return.
Kim Gillis, MPS associate superintendent for human resources, says students could be on a staggered schedule when they return. She says schedules will be determined by how many students return to each location.
Wednesday is the last opportunity for parents to fill out the commitment form if they want their child to return to the classroom, according to MPS.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.