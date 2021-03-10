Public hearing for proposed treatment ban for trans kids

Alabama State House (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press | March 10, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated March 10 at 11:26 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama legislative committee is holding a public hearing on a bill that would make it a felony to treat transgender youth with puberty-blockers, hormone therapy or surgery.

The House Health Committee has scheduled a Wednesday afternoon public hearing on the Senate-passed bill.

Alabama is one of at least eight states where conservative lawmakers are pushing such measures, arguing such decisions should wait until adulthood.

Parents of transgender teens and advocacy groups have argued the proposals would hurt trans youth and infringe on the decisions of doctors and families.

