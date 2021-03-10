‘Roll Tide’: Alabama woman moves ahead on ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES (WSFA) - “I’m Emma Caroline, I’m 25 years old, and I’m from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Roll Tide!”
Caroline’s “Roll Tide” drew delight from the celebrity judges on NBC’s “The Voice,” but her singing was what really got their attention.
Caroline sang a rendition of Kacey Musgraves’ “Slow Burn” at the blind audition that aired Monday. She earned chair turns from Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, ultimately choosing Team Blake.
Caroline’s singing earned praise from all four judges, even the ones that didn’t turn around to coach her. John Legend, while offering some critique, said he was hesitant to turn because “once Blake turned there was probably no chance” she would not pick Shelton’s team.
Caroline now moves ahead to the show’s battle rounds.
She told the panel she loves country music, “being from Tuscaloosa, obviously.”
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.