80s knocking on the doorstep, rain finally in the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You may continue to notice a slightly hazy, milky or smoky look to the sky over the next few days as smoke from both prescribed and not prescribed burns across the Deep South. The smoke is lowering air quality to poor across parts of Alabama.
This means you should try to limit your time outdoors, especially if you fall under the “sensitive groups” designation.
Other than the slightly “off” color to the sky, look for plenty of sunshine, slightly breezy conditions and warmer temperatures today.
We will warm from the mid-40s to the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Then it’s full steam ahead into the 80s for several days in a row beginning Thursday!
Highs will be at or above the 80-degree mark Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and possibly a day or two next week across all of Central Alabama! For perspective, our average highs this time of year are in the upper 60s to around 70.
We’re still looking completely dry through Sunday as a ridge of high pressure remaining anchored to our east. That means pollen and allergy concerns will only continue to worsen. If you have outdoor plans, keep that in the back of your mind!
By the end of the day Sunday, though, a system will begin approaching the Alabama state line from the west. That will provide us with a chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm late Sunday night into Monday. It isn’t set in stone that we will see rain at that time quite yet as some forecast models indicate the best rain chances may hold off until Monday night and beyond.
Even if we do see rain, there likely won’t be much during that window.
Regardless of what happens Monday, it continues to look like the pattern will be more active throughout the week next week. There will be multiple chances for rain and some thunderstorm activity as well.
That bodes well for us because we have been unusually dry so far in 2021. This has led to “abnormally dry” and even “moderate drought” conditions developing and spreading across the area.
There are also signs that some strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms may materialize at some point next week depending on how exactly the system -- or systems -- wind up evolving.
