Town of Pike Road’s first grocery store, Publix, set to open in March

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Publix Super Markets is set to open its latest location in the Town of Pike Road.
Publix Super Markets announced its newest location would open on March 24th at 7 a.m. in the Shops at Pike Road.
The 48,000 square-foot store will bring 135 new jobs to the area. It will feature traditional grocery, dairy, and frozen food departments along with a full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat, and fresh produce department.
The new store will be in the first of Pike Road’s planned Town Centers, according to Mayor Gordon Stone.
“We are excited to wish a warm ‘Welcome Home’ to Publix Supermarkets, Inc.,” said Stone. “Following the dedicated work of our planning and economic development departments, it is incredible to see this dream come to fruition, and we believe that Publix is a perfect fit for the Town of Pike Road.
Stone said he looks forward to the opportunities this Publix and the other future shops will bring to the community.
