Weekend Montgomery crash claims life of motorcyclist

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motorcyclist has died following a weekend crash, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Kenji Sledge, 44, was riding a 2019 Suzuki GSXR1000X when he collided with a 2020 Dodge Challenger around 5:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police and fire medics responded to the scene in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Calmar Drive where they found Sledge in life-threatening condition.
The driver of the car was not injured but Sledge died from his injuries after being transported to an area hospital.
The police department opened an investigation into the crash and determined that Sledge was traveling northbound on the Eastern Boulevard when the Dodge, traveling southbound on the Eastern Boulevard, attempted to make a left turn onto Calmar Drive.
MPD said in making the turn, the driver of the Dodge collided with Sledge’s motorcycle.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
MPD said Sledge’s death is the city’s fifth traffic fatality victim of 2021.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.