Even warmer temperatures on the way for the weekend

Rain and cooler air arrive next week

Temperatures are back in the 80s tomorrow!
By Tyler Sebree and Lee Southwick | March 11, 2021 at 5:32 AM CST - Updated March 11 at 3:35 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures that are well above average are going to stick around for a while longer! A calm and very warm pattern will continue through the weekend. Changes are in the forecast, however...

Starting with our current pattern, afternoon highs in the low to middle 80s will continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday across all of Central and South Alabama.

High temps are well above average
High temps are well above average (Source: WSFA 12 News)

This is much warmer than normal - our average high temperatures this time of year are around 70 degrees.

As high pressure remains anchored to our east, we will stay dry through Sunday. That will only maintain and probably even worsen pollen and allergy concerns going forward unfortunately.

Tree pollen will be in the high to very high categories over the next 4 days.
Tree pollen will be in the high to very high categories over the next 4 days. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

By the end of the day Sunday, though, a system will begin approaching Alabama from the west. That will provide us with a chance of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms by Monday.

While we don’t expect a washout Monday, the pattern does appear to favor a chance of showers and thunderstorms again Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday.

Showers and storms are possible Tuesday and then Wednesday of next week.
Showers and storms are possible Tuesday and then Wednesday of next week. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

There are also signs that some strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms may materialize during the week depending on how exactly the systems wind up evolving. We’re watching!

7 Day
7 Day (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Besides the threat of strong storms, rain chances are good news for the region because we have been very dry so far this year. This has led to “abnormally dry” and even “moderate drought” conditions developing and spreading across parts of Central Alabama.

Drought conditions
Drought conditions (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.