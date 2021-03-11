Even warmer temperatures on the way for the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures that are well above average are going to stick around for a while longer! A calm and very warm pattern will continue through the weekend. Changes are in the forecast, however...
Starting with our current pattern, afternoon highs in the low to middle 80s will continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday across all of Central and South Alabama.
This is much warmer than normal - our average high temperatures this time of year are around 70 degrees.
As high pressure remains anchored to our east, we will stay dry through Sunday. That will only maintain and probably even worsen pollen and allergy concerns going forward unfortunately.
By the end of the day Sunday, though, a system will begin approaching Alabama from the west. That will provide us with a chance of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms by Monday.
While we don’t expect a washout Monday, the pattern does appear to favor a chance of showers and thunderstorms again Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday.
There are also signs that some strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms may materialize during the week depending on how exactly the systems wind up evolving. We’re watching!
Besides the threat of strong storms, rain chances are good news for the region because we have been very dry so far this year. This has led to “abnormally dry” and even “moderate drought” conditions developing and spreading across parts of Central Alabama.
