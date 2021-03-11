Federal nursing home visitation restrictions eased days after Alabama decision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Nursing Home Association was notified Wednesday afternoon that the federal government has officially updated its guidance on nursing home visits during the pandemic.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently loosened the state’s health orders, allowing each nursing home resident two visitors at one time. But Alabama nursing homes delayed implementation of that until the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, updated guidelines those facilities must follow.
The new CMS guidelines are effective immediately.
“We are pleased the federal government recognized the decrease in COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and revised the visitation restrictions to benefit residents and families,” Alabama Nursing Home Association president & CEO Brandon Farmer said.
Farmer said the ANHA will work with its member facilities to provide technical assistance on how to implement changes.
All visitors must still be screened and adhere to infection control principles as part of the new CMS guidelines, which are listed below.
Indoor Visitation
Facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times and for all residents, regardless of vaccination status of the resident, or visitor, unless certain scenarios arise that would limit visitation for:
- Unvaccinated residents if; 1) the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent; and 2) less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated;
- Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions; or
- Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine.
Indoor Visitation During an Outbreak
While outbreaks increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission, a facility should not restrict visitation for all residents as long as there is evidence that the transmission of COVID-19 is contained to a single area (e.g., unit) of the facility. Facilities should continue to adhere to CMS regulations and guidance for COVID-19 testing, including routine staff testing, testing of individuals with symptoms, and outbreak testing.
When a new case of COVID-19 among residents or staff is identified, a facility should immediately begin outbreak testing and suspend all visitation until at least one round of facility-wide testing is completed. Visitation can resume based on the following criteria:
- If the first round of outbreak testing reveals no additional COVID-19 cases in other areas (e.g., units) of the facility, then visitation can resume for residents in areas/units with no COVID-19 cases. However, the facility should suspend visitation on the affected unit until the facility meets the criteria to discontinue outbreak testing.
- If the first round of outbreak testing reveals one or more additional COVID-19 cases in other areas/units of the facility (e.g., new cases in two or more units), then facilities should suspend visitation for all residents (vaccinated and unvaccinated), until the facility meets the criteria to discontinue outbreak testing.
Compassionate Care Visits
Visits for compassionate care, such as an end-of-life situation or a resident in decline or distress should be allowed at all times for any resident (vaccinated or unvaccinated), regardless of the above scenarios. In addition, facilities and visitors should continue all infection prevention and control practices.
