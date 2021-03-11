Man found shot to death near Old Selma Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after finding a man’s body early Thursday morning.
Police and fire medics responded to the area of Old Selma Road and Birmingham Highway around 6:30 a.m. where they found the body of Ronald Ford, 49, of Montgomery.
MPD has confirmed that Ford had been fatally shot but said the circumstances remain under investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
