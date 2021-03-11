More sun, even warmer temps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A quiet and comfortable morning is in progress across the state with temperatures in the middle and upper 40s. The cool start won’t last long, though, as we’ll quickly warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s by this afternoon.
Pollen levels will once again be way up there, and the UV index will reach the “high” category late this morning into the early afternoon. If you plan on spending time outdoors, plan accordingly for both of those things!
You may also once again notice a slightly hazy, milky or smoky look to the sky courtesy of smoke from both prescribed burns and wildfires across the Deep South. Air quality will be hindered again across parts of Alabama, but other than the possibility of a slightly “off” color to the sky, it will be nice and sunny.
Afternoon temperatures in the low to even mid-80s will continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday across all of Central and South Alabama. We’ve even nudged next week’s highs back up to around 80° based on the latest data. For perspective, our average high this time of year is around 70 degrees.
As high pressure remains anchored to our east, we will stay dry through Sunday. That will only maintain and probably even worsen pollen and allergy concerns going forward unfortunately.
By the end of the day Sunday, though, a system will begin approaching Alabama from the west. That will provide us with a chance of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms late Sunday night and Monday.
And while a bunch of rain is unlikely to fall, the pattern does appear to favor at least a chance of showers and thunderstorms again Tuesday and Wednesday.
Right now we wouldn’t be overly concerned about any outdoor plans for any day next week.
Those rain chances are good news for the region because we have been very dry so far this year. This has led to “abnormally dry” and even “moderate drought” conditions developing and spreading across parts of Central Alabama.
There are also signs that some strong to perhaps severe thunderstorms may materialize at some point next week depending on how exactly the systems wind up evolving. We’re watching!
