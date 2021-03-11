New simulator to train future trucks drivers at Trenholm State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new simulation tool will train future truck drivers at Trenholm State Community College.
Students in Trenholm State Community College’s Truck Driving Program can now practice on two new truck driving simulators called the 550Truckplus. The simulators give several real-life scenarios before students actually take on the road.
Each simulator is equipped with a 55-inch display panel, providing a 225-degree view. Drivers experience a seamless “virtual world” driving environment, simulator designer Doron Precision Systems, Inc said. They come with a complete CDL scenarios curriculum, including multiple malfunction capabilities, selectable drivable vehicles, and placeable objects.
Students learn the practical application through various virtual exercises, including traffic and parking obstacles and different weather conditions. They also learn how to adjust mirrors and shifting principles of manual and automatic motors while improving safety and driving habits.
Trenholm officials say the virtual simulators will give students a real-world experience that replicates hands-on scenarios allowing them to correct errors before getting behind the wheel.
