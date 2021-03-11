Rep. Will Dismukes taken from Alabama State House on stretcher

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state lawmaker Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, was taken from the Alabama State House on a stretcher Thursday afternoon.
Dismukes later told WSFA 12 News the medical attention he needed was the result of his heartbeat being out of rhythm, causing chest and shoulder pain. He was taken to an area hospital to be checked out but he said he is ok.
Dismukes, who is in his early 30s, previously suffered a stroke in 2012, an ordeal he recounted prior to becoming one of the state’s youngest legislators.
Despite making strides to regain his health following the stroke and achieving political success at a young age, Dismukes’s time in Alabama politics has not come without controversy.
He resigned from his position as a pastor at an Autauga County church in July but refused to listen to a growing number of calls at that time that he step down from his seat in the legislature.
Those calls for his resignation came after he posted to social media photos of himself giving the invocation for a celebration event held for Nathan Bedford Forrest, a leader in the Confederate Army and the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.
The event, which happened as the late Troy native and longtime Georgia Congressman John Lewis was being remembered in Selma before being given the honor of lying in state at the Alabama Capitol.
Dismukes later said he was surprised by the controversy, which drew the ire of members of his own party, and said he didn’t make the connection between Lewis and the Forrest event.
In August, the legislator was again in the spotlight after being arrested on a felony theft charge, accused of stealing money from his former employer over the course of two years.
Should he be convicted on an felony charge, Alabama law would automatically vacate his seat and remove him from office.
Dismukes is out of jail on bond. The case is ongoing.
