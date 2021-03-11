Trenholm State creates emergency grant fund program for students

To be eligible, Trenholm State said students are required to be enrolled the semester that they are requesting funding and must have at least a cumulative 2.0 GPA. Students must also not be in default with any federal student loans and have a 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file with the Financial Aid office. Students will also be required to meet with Student Success Center staff to discuss additional resources and complete the online Emergency Grant application.