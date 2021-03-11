Trenholm State creates emergency grant fund program for students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Trenholm State Community College has created an emergency grant fund program for students experiencing financial hardships because of the pandemic.
Trenholm State says the emergency grant fund program will award students a one-time grant of up to $750. Students can use the money for expenses such as childcare, car repairs and utility bills, or unforeseen emergencies.
“For many, unforeseen expenses can create a financial burden that forces students to make the tough decision between remaining enrolled in college or obtaining employment. The creation of financial assistance programs to cover the cost of these burdens can be the boost a student needs to stay enrolled to persist towards graduation,” Trenholm State said in a release.
To be eligible, Trenholm State said students are required to be enrolled the semester that they are requesting funding and must have at least a cumulative 2.0 GPA. Students must also not be in default with any federal student loans and have a 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file with the Financial Aid office. Students will also be required to meet with Student Success Center staff to discuss additional resources and complete the online Emergency Grant application.
For more information on the TSCC Emergency Student Grant Program or to apply, please visit this website.
“We can’t let financial instability caused by the pandemic discourage our students from earning their degree or professional certification,” says Interim TSCC President Anita Archie. “The urgent need to help our students is key to their success.”
Funding will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis and cannot be used to pay for tuition, books, required tools/equipment, or fees.
