UAB recruiting former healthcare workers, volunteers to staff vaccine sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB says it’s taking a village of people to help with this historic vaccine effort, which is causing some challenges with staffing its vaccine sites.
Dr. Sarah Nafziger says it’s been a tremendous challenge to staff its four vaccine sites. They are trying to run them as efficiently as possible. The hospital is recruiting former healthcare workers, a lot of volunteers and some non-healthcare workers to vaccinate as many people as possible.
Dr. Nafziger says it has been a balancing act to keep the vaccine train on the tracks.
“We’re recruited staff from all over the university and from all over the health system. We have some people who were in other jobs who were able to lay those aside for a while and come help with vaccine administration so that’s been fantastic,” Dr. Nafziger said.
Dr. Nafziger says the goals of the vaccine sites are efficiency and equity.
The hospital is also working on ways to help with transportation and educating more communities about the vaccine.
