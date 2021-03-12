Andalusia Kiwanis Club kicks off first All Outdoors Expo this weekend

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Kiwanis Club is hosting its first All Outdoors Expo this weekend.
And in a year that has seen so many events get canceled, there is growing excitement about the ability to safely hold this event.
The event kicks off Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. If you’re unable to make it Friday, you’ll have chance to go Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The expo will have an array of events vents like:
•Axe throwing
•Cornhole tournament
•Skeet shooting- You can try your luck with three shots, and register to enter a tournament competition if you’re good enough.
•Dock Dogs canine aquatic show
•Archery
•Rod and reel casting
•Chainsaw artist
•Hula hoop contest
There will also be amusements set up with free rides.
Sheriff Blake Turman will be offering a women’s handgun safety course.
There will also be a monster truck show, “Monster Chaos 2021 at the All-Outdoors Expo,” from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the show are available online.
Admission for the expo is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12-years-old and younger. Admission includes everything except the truck show.
