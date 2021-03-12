CDC releases updated guidelines for operating child care programs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, announced updated guidance for child care programs during the pandemic.
CDC leaders maintain that best practice is mask-wearing for everyone 2 years of age and older. They also addressed air ventilation, sanitizing and other strategies in the update released Friday.
CDC leaders said guidance is meant to supplement, not replace, any Federal, state, tribal, local, or territorial public health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with which child care programs must comply. This guidance is intended for many types of child care programs, including:
- Family child care programs, also known as home-based child care
- Pre-K (Pre-kindergarten) programs at private and public schools or faith-based institutions
- Head Start and Early Head Start programs
- Private child care centers
- Employer-based child care centers
- Emergency or temporary child care centers operated by municipalities for the children of essential service providers, such as first responders, healthcare workers, transit workers, and other industries where a parent cannot stay home
- Child care centers that partner with healthcare facilities to support healthcare workers who need child care
- Child care programs located in congregate living programs such as homeless shelters or residential programs for women and children
- School age child care programs
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.