County Road 12: McKenzie author inspires others after traumatic childhood accident

“I think Lori’s enthusiasm for life and learning is what drives her writing,” said her former teacher Betsy Waggoner. “I knew almost immediately upon meeting her that she was not one to let obstacles in her path hinder her journey. She was and still is an eager learner. I’m sure her childhood trauma in some way made her more appreciative of life and what it has to offer. It certainly did not discourage her in any way from setting goals and achieving them. To the contrary, she is brave, and she has pursued her dreams of family and career and been successful in both. She was an inspirational student and has become a valued friend.”