Dry, toasty weekend before rain returns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Above average temperatures are going to stick around for a while longer! It will also remain calm and quiet as high pressure remains anchored to our east through the weekend.
The pattern will then change heading into next week as rain and storm chances enter the forecast. Before we get there, let’s discuss what to expect for those outdoor weekend plans...
Look for afternoon highs in the low 80s each day, with the potential for some to reach the mid-80s on both Saturday and Sunday.
Skies will be partly cloudy, but there could be times of mostly cloudy skies over the weekend. It won’t be entirely cloudy, but at times we may see more clouds than sun across Central Alabama. Winds will be calm, so that won’t be a factor in the forecast!
The dry and unseasonably warm weather will maintain and probably even worsen pollen and allergy concerns. So it’ll be important to keep that in mind if you plan on spending time outside this weekend.
As we head into Sunday night, we will be watching a cold front approach Alabama from the west. That will provide us with a chance of a few showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms on Monday.
That front will probably get “hung up” as an effective stationary/warm front in the Deep South. The result will be additional chances for showers and storms Monday night through Tuesday night.
Then we will see a second cold front associated with a stronger system push in Wednesday. That will bring better chances for showers and storms Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
That system will have ingredients to support severe thunderstorms across our area and surrounding states. Nothing is set in stone regarding any sort of severe threat, but the risk is certainly there as it looks now.
It’s too early to pinpoint the exact threats, timing of those threats and anything more than simply mentioning the risk of severe weather.
Besides the threat of strong to severe storms, rain chances are good news for the region because we have been very dry so far this year. This has led to “abnormally dry” and even “moderate drought” conditions developing and spreading.
Despite the increasing rain chances, we will continue seeing afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s through next Thursday!
