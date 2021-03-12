Edgewood Academy holds Tega Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was not a regular old day at Edgewood Academy on Thursday.
It was Tega Day!
The Wildcats honored former football standout Prince Tega Wanogho Jr.
“I just want to say thank you Edgewood for just opening the door to a little kid, 16-years-old, coming from another country. You just opened your door and accepted me,” said Wanogho.
Prince Tega found his way to Edgewood Academy from Nigeria in 2014. He was a member of the Wildcats AISA state championship team that year.
His athleticism quickly turned heads, and Tega signed with the Auburn Tigers on National Signing Day in 2015.
He went on to be an all-conference offensive lineman at Auburn with over 30 career starts.
Wanogho was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Edgewood just wanted to let Tega know how proud they are of him.
“You know, as a kid coming to the United States, I never thought a day like this would come. Seeing this right now, it’s just a lot of emotions going around right now. Just running through my head right now. I’m excited. It’s an honor to even come back here and actually be presented with this,” said Wanogho.
Wanogho recently signed a futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.
